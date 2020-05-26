NJPW Cup Update: Only four remain
NXT star spoils GAB Night Two?
What, me wrestle? Tagging with Killer Tim Brooks
News and Rumors
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 On this week's episode of Smackdown, Matt Riddle will be interviewed by...
NXT: Shirai knocks off Banks at night one of The Great American Bash
This week on NXT, night one of The Great American Bash features NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai taking on one half of the...
AEW Dynamite: Night 1 of Fyter Fest a good one for champs of all kinds
When is a pay-per-view not a pay-per-view? When it's AEW Fyter Fest. Instead of charging fans to watch, AEW is splitting...
Saraya Knight not quitting after all
Despite claims of mental, physical and sexual abuse made against her UK training school, Saraya Knight is not leaving the business. Saraya Knight is the mother of WWE’s Paige. Last week, Knight posted that she was retiring. “Thank you for 30 years, i am done, I cannot...
Portia Perez leads charge against ‘misogynistic’ commentary
As men and women throughout the wrestling industry began sharing accounts of alleged abuse through...
More NXT UK firings
PWInsider is reporting that during an internal conference call today the WWE announced that there has been even more changes at the UK brand. Joe Coffey has been suspended indefinitely while referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts have been fired due to allegations made...
Cody gives update on Guevara
The executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling and its TNT Champion has issued a statement on the future of Sammy Guevara. In response to a Tweet from a fan who wants Guevara to return, Cody posted this reply: Guevara was suspended by the promotion for the...
TV REPORTS
EVENT REPORTS
The NJPW Cup 2020 has its final four and that four is dominated by the Los Ingobernables de Japon stable. Hiromu Takahashi,...
GALLERIES
Gallery: NWA/WCW in Toronto, June 27, 1990
Discovering a treasure trove of vintage photos can lead to a gallery. Not long after Terry Dart passed away, Cliff Ketcheson posted a photo of Terry outside of an unidentified arena, walking alongside "Flyin'" Brian Pillman. Intrigued, I commented on the...
OPINION
In a special guest column, Dave Burzynski, who was manager "Supermouth" Dave Drason in the Detroit territory in the 1970s to mid-1980s, shares a memory involving "Killer" Tim Brooks, who died on June 30, 2020. Alas, no photos exist of Supermouth's one and only bout....
BOOKS
Bio held up in legal limbo by Sid Vicious
Sand. The grainy particles found at any beach have, since the time of Charles Atlas, been symbolic of exercise and brute...
GAMING
Ravensburger releasing Royal Rumble game
Ravensburger wants you to get ready to rumble from the comfort of your own home. On July 26th, the game company will be...
MOVIES
Vancouver-based actor Greg Delmage makes the most of his role in The Main Event
Knowing a number of professional wrestlers, it’s not uncommon for me to see photos of them on-set or backstage at a...