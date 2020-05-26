NJPW Cup Update: Only four remain

The NJPW Cup 2020 has its final four and that four is dominated by the Los Ingobernables de Japon stable. Hiromu Takahashi,...
NXT star spoils GAB Night Two?

This story could contain spoilers. Read at your own discretion A blunder by a member of the NXT locker room has potentially...
What, me wrestle? Tagging with Killer Tim Brooks

In a special guest column, Dave Burzynski, who was manager "Supermouth" Dave Drason in the Detroit territory in the 1970s...
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 On this week's episode of Smackdown, Matt Riddle will be interviewed by...

Saraya Knight not quitting after all

by | Jul 1, 2020

Despite claims of mental, physical and sexual abuse made against her UK training school, Saraya Knight is not leaving the business. Saraya Knight is the mother of WWE’s Paige. Last week, Knight posted that she was retiring. “Thank you for 30 years, i am done, I cannot...

More #SpeakingOut News

More NXT UK firings

PWInsider is reporting that during an internal conference call today the WWE announced that there has been even more changes at the UK brand. Joe Coffey has been suspended indefinitely while referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts have been fired due to allegations made...

Cody gives update on Guevara

The executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling and its TNT Champion has issued a statement on the future of Sammy Guevara. In response to a Tweet from a fan who wants Guevara to return, Cody posted this reply: Guevara was suspended by the promotion for the...

Gallery: NWA/WCW in Toronto, June 27, 1990

by

Discovering a treasure trove of vintage photos can lead to a gallery.  Not long after Terry Dart passed away, Cliff Ketcheson posted a photo of Terry outside of an unidentified arena, walking alongside "Flyin'" Brian Pillman.  Intrigued, I commented on the...

What, me wrestle? Tagging with Killer Tim Brooks

In a special guest column, Dave Burzynski, who was manager "Supermouth" Dave Drason in the Detroit territory in the 1970s to mid-1980s, shares a memory involving "Killer" Tim Brooks, who died on June 30, 2020. Alas, no photos exist of Supermouth's one and only bout....

PROGRESS REPORT

Ever moved 23 years of content to a new website? It’s a lot of work. Some progress though! You will start seeing things from 1997-2002 throughout the site in the coming days. Check out some old editorials, for example. Feedback is welcome.

